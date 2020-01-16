Hi

Im after recommendations for backup options for 365 based email. 365 Business , multiple email a/c's (approx 10 - 20 )



I want a real restore from backup capability, not just 365's (limited) deleted file recovery options

I need to be able to use backups to restore missing (cough cough moved accidentally) mail & inbox subfolers

Im considering Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365

Perhaps the free 10 user version , then upgarde to the Full (paid for) version after a bit of testing

https://www.veeam.com/backup-microsoft-office-365.html

https://www.veeam.com/free-backup-microsoft-office-365.html

Any recommendations, or advice on what products to avoid

Cheers