Backup options for 365 email (365 Exchange )


# 264318 16-Jan-2020 12:16
Hi

 

Im after recommendations for backup options for 365 based email. 365 Business , multiple email a/c's (approx 10 - 20 )

 


I want a real restore from backup capability, not just 365's (limited) deleted file recovery options
I need to be able to use backups to restore missing (cough cough moved accidentally) mail & inbox subfolers

 

Im considering Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365
Perhaps the free 10 user version , then upgarde to the Full (paid for) version after a bit of testing
https://www.veeam.com/backup-microsoft-office-365.html
https://www.veeam.com/free-backup-microsoft-office-365.html

 

Any recommendations, or advice on what products to avoid
Cheers

 

 

  # 2398950 16-Jan-2020 12:35
For those type of clients, I usually recommend a Synology DS218+ NAS.

 

The Active Backup for Office 365 is pretty good and free: https://www.synology.com/en-nz/dsm/feature/active_backup_office365

 

Buy some extra memory into it, and it can run VMs, docker containers, file shares, etc as well.

