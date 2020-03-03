We are seeing multiple clients having emails fail to make it through to businesses hosting email with Office 365 / Microsoft Hosted Exchange

So far delisting hasn't helped them.

MS answers are:

Contact every client using office 365 (how?) and get them to white list your email address / mail server

Change your mail system to office 365 so mail will get through.

Some of the clients have their mail hosted with office 365 but web forms on an external mail server are getting dumped. THe SPF records allow sending of their web servers by ip address, reverse ip name, etc with a soft fail.

I personally sent two emails through to one of the clients, both with the word test in the body and a reasonable subject line. First got through. Second got my server black listed.

Anyone else seeing issues at present? THe MS guy said Office Exchange online has had upgrades and there are issues? Considering the number of standard answers to questions where the answer makes no sense - or is plainly a fob off - I am not sure thats true either.