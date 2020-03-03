Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Office 365 Hosted Exchange Dumping Email


#268183 3-Mar-2020 22:35
We are seeing multiple clients having emails fail to make it through to businesses hosting email with Office 365 / Microsoft Hosted Exchange

 

 

 

So far delisting hasn't helped them.

 

MS answers are:

 

  • Contact every client using office 365 (how?) and get them to white list your email address / mail server
  • Change your mail system to office 365 so mail will get through.

Some of the clients have their mail hosted with office 365 but web forms on an external mail server are getting dumped. THe SPF records allow sending of their web servers by ip address, reverse ip name, etc with a soft fail.

 

I personally sent two emails through to one of the clients, both with the word test in the body and a reasonable subject line. First got through. Second got my server black listed.

 

 

 

Anyone else seeing issues at present? THe MS guy said Office Exchange online has had upgrades and there are issues?  Considering the number of standard answers to questions where the answer makes no sense - or is plainly a fob off - I am not sure thats true either.

 

 




nunz

  #2432177 3-Mar-2020 22:51
Are you on the spamhaus list?

/dev/null
  #2432179 3-Mar-2020 23:00
THe SPF records allow sending of their web servers by ip address, reverse ip name, etc with a soft fail.

 

This is one of your problems - you need SPF to pass. The other is likely you have not got DMARC / DKIM configured. Microsoft / Google are very, very strict these days which makes hosting your own mail server very difficult.

 

Do yourself and them a favor and move them to Office 365 and use the Office 365 smarthost for webforms ensuring SPF / DMARC and DKIM is configured correctly for the domain. I, for one, block emails that fail SPF as it is more than likely spam. Many others I know do the exact same these days since it cuts down on spam significantly.




Create new topic



