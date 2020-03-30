Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Learning Management System recommendation


Geek


#268651 30-Mar-2020 17:54
Hi,

Normally we do in person training around the globe, but we are looking at ways to reduce / avoid travel if we can train remotely.

Simple use case is to be able to offer training modules with instructional videos to our sales, hardware installation and support partners, and then be able to test and certify  them( both companies and individuals ).

I know there are a lot of options out there already - a quick search brought up products such as SAP Litmos and Talent LMS but I have no experience so I would appreciate any recommendations. 

Price / Feature balance will be key - I would prefer to start simple but not be too limited in scope.

Thanks

Webhead
  #2450232 30-Mar-2020 18:37
Learndash for WordPress with videos hosted on Vimeo.

  #2450240 30-Mar-2020 18:49
Hello, eLearning is my speciality. The LMS is actually the easy bit. The content is what will take the most time to develop, unless you are doing webinars only.

Litmos and Talent LMS are both well known and good systems for what you need to do.

