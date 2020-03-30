Hi,



Normally we do in person training around the globe, but we are looking at ways to reduce / avoid travel if we can train remotely.



Simple use case is to be able to offer training modules with instructional videos to our sales, hardware installation and support partners, and then be able to test and certify them( both companies and individuals ).



I know there are a lot of options out there already - a quick search brought up products such as SAP Litmos and Talent LMS but I have no experience so I would appreciate any recommendations.



Price / Feature balance will be key - I would prefer to start simple but not be too limited in scope.



Thanks





