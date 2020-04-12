Hi all,

This weekend I've migrated my email from GSuite to Office 365 (or Microsoft 365 shortly), so far so good.

I setup a catch-all across the domains I have, so any emails sent to xxxx@domain.com will get dumped in my primary inbox.

I use this so I can set a custom email address for nearly every service, such as geekzone@domain.com, facebook@domain.com etc, that way if one service leaks the email (as has happened a few times now) I can simply block emails sent to that account and move on.

This worked great in GSuite and appears to work the same in O365 as well.

In GSuite I had setup some of my commonly used ones as an alias, such as web@domain.com, which allows me to then send from that email address.

I can setup the same in O365, but I've noticed I also have an option to enter an email address in the From field as well as select one from a list.

I've tried entering a non-alias address into this field but it fails saying I don't have permission to send from that account.

Basically what I'm trying to achieve is a way to send from any email address on my domain, even ones not setup as a mailbox/distribution list/alias.

Does anyone know if this is possible/how to achieve this?

I'm only using the Business Essentials plan as I don't require the desktop apps, so ideally I'd want to be able to achieve this using webmail only.

Cheers!