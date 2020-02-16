So I have a second unmodded Tivo, can I swap it's drive into the modded Tivo? I'll run the program to update the drive before installing it.
Cheers
Mike
You can do this, but you will loose all recordings and season passes etc, just like you had done a factory reset.
You'll need to do a "Full clear and delete everything" also after booting up with the pre-modded drive from another Tivo. If you don't do this, you won't be able to record anything new, as well as not having access to previous recordings. Also, unless that second hard disk has one of the two last software versions, you won't be able to mod/patch it either. That'll be obvious if there's a problem when you run the patching software.
Your scare mongering knows no bounds, it's so simple to do himself,Mike61 if you need a copy of the patch see me.
If you want someone else to do it for you, see trademe listing 2527891885, this is one person you can trust to give the best service by far.
Cheers
TENKAN:
No scare mongering involved at all @TENKAN. Both Greg and I are simply providing help based on our experience and this is something we've done countless times. You seem to have a real chip on your shoulder and seem dead keen to discredit me and possibly him. Sure your guy Tony knows what he''s doing and is retired so provides a good service also.
