Tivo - Flashing green light


#269674 1-Apr-2020 11:01
OK - I know this has been covered before but thought it worth bumping after a new experience.

 

 

 

So I was meddling with my Tivo and pulled the power cord from out of the back of the Tivo.

 

 

 

After meddling with all my gear I connected aerial, USB, Hdmi then stuck the power plug back into the Tivo. Got the dreaded Flashing Green Light of Death.

 

 

 

Unplugged everything, let the drive sit for a few hours and went through the same process. No surprise same result. Flashing Green Light of Doom

 

 

 

Googled all the "Tivo Flashing Green Light " threads and seemed like a fix was the old hot air blower over some chips. Not a simple fix for me since I am a bit tight for space getting the Tivo cover off and running the hair dryer. 

 

 

 

Thought I would try a different approach.

 

- Unplugged every thing off back of Tivo

 

 - key step!. Switched power off at wall and pulled power cord out of socket.

 

-  Let Tivo Sit for an hour or two (not sure if this step is needed)

 

- Plugged aerial, HDMI, USB and power cord back into rear of tive

 

- Plugged power card (with power switch off) pack into power socket

 

- Switched power switch on at socket

 

RESULT = solid green light 

 

 

 

Yah - Tivo back working again. Not bad for a modded older beast!

  #2452117 1-Apr-2020 11:25
I think the secret is to unplug from the wall for about an hour .  I suspect it's to let the capacitors discharge completely. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

