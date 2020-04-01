OK - I know this has been covered before but thought it worth bumping after a new experience.

So I was meddling with my Tivo and pulled the power cord from out of the back of the Tivo.

After meddling with all my gear I connected aerial, USB, Hdmi then stuck the power plug back into the Tivo. Got the dreaded Flashing Green Light of Death.

Unplugged everything, let the drive sit for a few hours and went through the same process. No surprise same result. Flashing Green Light of Doom

Googled all the "Tivo Flashing Green Light " threads and seemed like a fix was the old hot air blower over some chips. Not a simple fix for me since I am a bit tight for space getting the Tivo cover off and running the hair dryer.

Thought I would try a different approach.

- Unplugged every thing off back of Tivo

- key step!. Switched power off at wall and pulled power cord out of socket.

- Let Tivo Sit for an hour or two (not sure if this step is needed)

- Plugged aerial, HDMI, USB and power cord back into rear of tive

- Plugged power card (with power switch off) pack into power socket

- Switched power switch on at socket

RESULT = solid green light

Yah - Tivo back working again. Not bad for a modded older beast!