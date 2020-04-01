OK - I know this has been covered before but thought it worth bumping after a new experience.
So I was meddling with my Tivo and pulled the power cord from out of the back of the Tivo.
After meddling with all my gear I connected aerial, USB, Hdmi then stuck the power plug back into the Tivo. Got the dreaded Flashing Green Light of Death.
Unplugged everything, let the drive sit for a few hours and went through the same process. No surprise same result. Flashing Green Light of Doom
Googled all the "Tivo Flashing Green Light " threads and seemed like a fix was the old hot air blower over some chips. Not a simple fix for me since I am a bit tight for space getting the Tivo cover off and running the hair dryer.
Thought I would try a different approach.
- Unplugged every thing off back of Tivo
- key step!. Switched power off at wall and pulled power cord out of socket.
- Let Tivo Sit for an hour or two (not sure if this step is needed)
- Plugged aerial, HDMI, USB and power cord back into rear of tive
- Plugged power card (with power switch off) pack into power socket
- Switched power switch on at socket
RESULT = solid green light
Yah - Tivo back working again. Not bad for a modded older beast!