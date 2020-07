Hi

I have 2 TiVo HD 3's that were modded locally (and had new HDD drives put in each) which according to she who must be obeyed, have been rebooting constantly for the past 2 months or so. According to her they reboot approximately every 2 days or so. Any have knowledge on this or is this death for them finally? I hear possibly power supply??. Would truly appreciate saving them as my wife is ill and home constantly using them. Thanks