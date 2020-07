I am trying to make a backup of my TiVo disk using winmfs. The destination disk I want to use was previously formatted for Windows. Winmfs did not recognize it. So I used Disk Management to "remove" the drive, so it is now shown as not initialized and has no drive letter, but it is still not recognized by winmfs.

Can someone please tell me what I need to do to make this disk suitable for winmfs.