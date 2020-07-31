This is a known problem with some programs: TV3 6pm News and Shortland St on TV2 at 7pm are a couple that come to mind. The problem is most likely not with your Tivo, but due to the hidden identification codes for each program that are included within the guide information that's integrated into the EPG that Tivo's download. There are some problems that occurred some time back when EPG data sources changed.

To get around this problem with these two programs (and maybe some others are affected) you need to change your Season Pass to Record: "All (with duplicates)" rather than the default setting of "Repeats & First-run". You'll likely find that "First run" will fail in most cases also.

Choosing "All (with duplicates)" should mean your 6pm TV3 news will record without issues. You can view "upcoming episodes" or the "To Do List" to be sure.

Shortland St unfortunately will record every episode on TV2 so it's not ideal. I've discussed this problem with the Tivo EPG server guys, and it's not likely to be fixed in the short term, but maybe in the future. It'll be a lot of work as individual changes would need to be made manually for each problem.