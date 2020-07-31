Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums TiVo Season Pass problems


45 posts

Geek


#273033 31-Jul-2020 17:24
Hi all - I'm looking for some advice regarding problems I'm experiencing with season passes. For a long time we had NewsHub on Channel 3 set to record at 6.00pm every night - and it did, without fail. A little while ago episodes started getting missed, and looking in the To Do list it was clear why that was. The other day I decided to clear everything out and start again, so ran the utility which deletes program information and To Do list. Starting from scratch I set up a season pass to record NewsHub at 6.00pm, which apparently worked OK and for a couple of days it recorded. Looking in the To Do list just now, however, I see that the next episode scheduled to record is not until next Thursday. Looking in Upcoming Episodes, they are all there, just not scheduled to record, and I have had to manually set them to record. Has something changed with the way season pass works, or is there something I'm not doing correctly? Appreciate any advice - thanks.

801 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2532282 31-Jul-2020 17:40
This is a known problem with some programs: TV3  6pm News and Shortland St on TV2 at 7pm are a couple that come to mind. The problem is most likely not with your Tivo, but due to the hidden identification codes for each program that are included within the guide information that's integrated into the EPG that Tivo's download. There are some problems that occurred some time back when EPG data sources changed.

 

 

 

To get around this problem with these two programs (and maybe some others are affected) you need to change your Season Pass to Record: "All (with duplicates)" rather than the default setting of "Repeats & First-run". You'll likely find that "First run" will fail in most cases also. 

 

Choosing "All (with duplicates)" should mean your 6pm TV3 news will record without issues. You can view "upcoming episodes" or the "To Do List" to be sure.

 

Shortland St unfortunately will record every episode on TV2 so it's not ideal. I've discussed this problem with the Tivo EPG server guys, and it's not likely to be fixed in the short term, but maybe in the future. It'll be a lot of work as individual changes would need to be made manually for each problem. 




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 300 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz



45 posts

Geek


  #2532288 31-Jul-2020 17:57
Thanks for the quick response David - I'll give that a try.

 

Cheers.

