Hi all - I'm looking for some advice regarding problems I'm experiencing with season passes. For a long time we had NewsHub on Channel 3 set to record at 6.00pm every night - and it did, without fail. A little while ago episodes started getting missed, and looking in the To Do list it was clear why that was. The other day I decided to clear everything out and start again, so ran the utility which deletes program information and To Do list. Starting from scratch I set up a season pass to record NewsHub at 6.00pm, which apparently worked OK and for a couple of days it recorded. Looking in the To Do list just now, however, I see that the next episode scheduled to record is not until next Thursday. Looking in Upcoming Episodes, they are all there, just not scheduled to record, and I have had to manually set them to record. Has something changed with the way season pass works, or is there something I'm not doing correctly? Appreciate any advice - thanks.