#275857 14-Sep-2020 10:10
Sept 14th 2020.

 

Hello,

 

I am the good nephew trying to help out my aged aunt...

 

A TIVO & On-demand Question... 

 

My 81-yr-old aunt's house has a Tivo - the front of which shows "Digital Video Recorder", & "HDMI & DVB".

 

I am attempting to see if she can use the box to connect to the internet and, hence, watch TVNZ On-Demand.

 

She lives in Taupo.... and so I wondered if you knew of anyone who can assists her.

 

Alternatively, could you point me towards a site/URL that can help me solve the issue.

 

Sincerely,

 

Guy -

 

 

 

 

  #2563547 14-Sep-2020 10:14
Hi there. 

 

The answer is no you can't access TVNZ on demand via the TiVo internet connection.  It is only used  to keep the program guide up to date (EPG)   and maybe the time assuming it has been modified to do that.  

 

She would be better getting a modern box  or TV  that can do that .. 




Regards,

Old3eyes



  #2563548 14-Sep-2020 10:17
Old3eyes...

 

Thank you for your prompt reply - & for the clarity. It has saved me a lot of time.

 

Guy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2563550 14-Sep-2020 10:20
Maybe you might like to remove your email address and mobile from that post.
Any geekzone user can PM (personal message) you if you want them to.
You are asking to get your details scraped by hackers/spammers.

....and welcome to geekzone.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



  #2563551 14-Sep-2020 10:21
Right oh.. will do.

 

Thanks for the heads-up/

 

Guy

  #2563552 14-Sep-2020 10:25
These little devices would give you all the freeview tv channels via internet streaming, as well as Netflix and 3now, TVNZ on demand plus heaps of other apps and streaming services..

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/televisions/accessories/media-players/smartvu-sv10-x-android-tv-dongle/prod169783.html 

 

$109 - normally around $139 - though have occasionally been as low as $99 I think.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



  #2563553 14-Sep-2020 10:28
Thanks, Rob.

 

Appreciate your going to the trouble of providing a solution.

 

I'll definitely check it out.

 

Best wishes,

 

Guy

  #2563554 14-Sep-2020 10:43
There is a longish geekzone thread about this device here

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=83&topicid=243399&page_no=1 

If you have any queries pop a post or two on there.

You might find the thread interesting. There were some complaints about some of those devices getting hot, but it seems they do get quite warm, and it appears they were replaced willingly enough where there was an issue. Dont let the complaints put you off too much though - geekzone is the sort of place where people discuss issues,fixes and hacks etc so things can be a little slanted in that direction.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

 
 
 
 


  #2563569 14-Sep-2020 11:16
Please note the devices linked above use streaming even for Live TV.

 

The new version of this device is the SmartVU+. This device can use the existing Freeview antenna for Live TV, while having access to TVNZ On Demand, Three Now, Netflix and other apps.

 

Neither of these will record from Live TV. If your aunt really wants to record live programs then the option would be the Freeview Recorder A2 - it does the same as the SmartVU+ (without Netflix) but with recording available.

 

Streaming really means your aunt would need an unlimited Internet plan to use any of these - to avoid surprise bills. I'd suggest either VDSL or fibre - ADSL would not be good enough for streaming




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

