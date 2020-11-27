Has anyone else noticed that the EPG for TV3 only shows a continuous listing of Newshub Live at 4 pm and Newshub Live at 6 pm? The listing for TV3+1 seems to be fine and also for the other Mediaworks brands (such as Bravo).
Just checked the EPG for TV3 on freeview - looks ok to me.
Can see tonight's programs - also Saturday, Sunday etc.
Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler
Thanks. That's weird. I have two Tivos which have the same problem with the TV3 EPG. I have done a connection to the Tivo service on both of them and this made no difference. The EPG for all other channels are fine (apart from those channels that have no EPG information).
Frenzyshadow:
It's now just not affecting TV3 but also TV3+1, TV1+1 (just shows continuous One News at 12 pm and One News at 6 pm) and TV2+1 (says To be announced)
Is there someone (perhaps @Spong) who can pass this on to the developers to look into?
I passed on this information to the devs yesterday. I've heard back this evening that their source data had dried up, but data is there in the coming slices. It maybe that if you do a manual network connect it'll be fine, or if not it should repopulate when your TiVos next connect.
Thanks David.
Hi all,
Rather than creating a new topic I thought I'd just ask here - do any current modders have a link (or can pm/share) the firmware bin patch, as I have a couple of TiVo's I'll likely mod and probably give away, as they are worth nothing unpatched, probably $10 patched.
Just having a clean out so ill save vs salvage in the short term. I already have plenty of blank 39VF010's and a programmer.
Matt
Sorry, I've been away on holiday, and just got back. I'll PM you with a link to it in my Dropbox in case you haven't found it yet.
