TV3 EPG not updating
Frenzyshadow

#280125 27-Nov-2020 17:10
Has anyone else noticed that the EPG for TV3 only shows a continuous listing of Newshub Live at 4 pm and Newshub Live at 6 pm?  The listing for TV3+1 seems to be fine and also for the other Mediaworks brands (such as Bravo).

robjg63
  #2611971 27-Nov-2020 17:30
Just checked the EPG for TV3 on freeview - looks ok to me.

 

Can see tonight's programs - also Saturday, Sunday etc.




Frenzyshadow

  #2611995 27-Nov-2020 18:14
Thanks.  That's weird.  I have two Tivos which have the same problem with the TV3 EPG.  I have done a connection to the Tivo service on both of them and this made no difference.  The EPG for all other channels are fine (apart from those channels that have no EPG information).

olliechick
  #2612047 27-Nov-2020 20:15
Same issue on my parents' TiVo. I reconnected to the TiVo service to no avail.



CYaBro
  #2612049 27-Nov-2020 20:22
Yes same thing here.
I’m using an XML file I download from a website so their source must be missing the data as well.

MaxcatLinda
  #2612057 27-Nov-2020 20:39
Yes I have the same issue on two TiVos. It’s the same on +1 as well. I’ve updated several
Times but nothing has changed. Any suggestions?

robjg63
  #2612127 28-Nov-2020 08:36
My apologies. I didn't see the heading mentioning tivo. Ignore my post.




CYaBro
  #2612230 28-Nov-2020 13:26
It appears that other channels have the same issue now, can only see TvNz data in the guide now.



Frenzyshadow

  #2612305 28-Nov-2020 15:34
It's now just not affecting TV3 but also TV3+1, TV1+1 (just shows continuous One News at 12 pm and One News at 6 pm) and TV2+1 (says To be announced)

 

Is there someone (perhaps @Spong) who can pass this on to the developers to look into?

Spong
  #2612467 28-Nov-2020 20:23
I passed on this information to the devs yesterday. I've heard back this evening that their source data had dried up, but data is there in the coming slices.  It maybe that if you do a manual network connect it'll be fine, or if not it should repopulate when your TiVos next connect. 




Frenzyshadow

  #2612484 28-Nov-2020 21:36
Thanks David.

zebis
  #2636474 16-Jan-2021 12:57
Hi all,

 

Rather than creating a new topic I thought I'd just ask here - do any current modders have a link (or can pm/share) the firmware bin patch, as I have a couple of TiVo's I'll likely mod and probably give away, as they are worth nothing unpatched, probably $10 patched.

 

Just having a clean out so ill save vs salvage in the short term. I already have plenty of blank 39VF010's and a programmer.

 

Matt

Spong
  #2639290 20-Jan-2021 23:41
Sorry, I've been away on holiday, and just got back. I'll PM you with a link to it in my Dropbox in case you haven't found it yet. 




