Sorry, I thought this HDD was in a PC, not a TV video recorder.



In that case, there's probably nothing worth keeping on it. You should be able to simply open the unit up, replace HDD & then go through some form of format/disk initialisation through the settings menu. You might have to dig deep for that option, because it's not something that would need to be done often/ever.

If you're not sure what HDD to replace it with, see if you can open the unit up and get the drive details of the one which is already installed & we'll be able to offer a suitable replacement option. Most of these video recorders use the smaller 2.5" "laptop" hard drives.

if you really want to go down the backup route: You should be able to create a clone of the drive, even just using a basic drive dock. These are the easiest option for cloning drives with weird and wonderful formats. Simply pop the original drive into one slot, the new drive into the second slot & hit the "clone" button.

Windows might have issues with cloning the drive. Linux is very forgiving & doesn't really care what format the drive has, however requires a small amount of other knowledge to use. It's not hard, just a bit more of a muck around if you're unfamiliar with it.