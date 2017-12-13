

Warehouse Stationery - Did a couple of test prints at Sylvia Park which were so so but then a whole lot of prints at Albany and those were acceptable for me. No idea of course if the branches have different machines. But those were “close enough is good enough” so I’ll probably try the WS in the CBD for the next lot.



One thing about WS is their “Printicular” app, at first I ignored the assistant there who was trying to get me to use it but tried it out later, basically an app that can take gallery photos and get them printed ahead at WS so you can drop by and pick them up (and pay on pick up). Quite handy, particularly for the likes of grandma who doesn’t want to battle with the complexities of USB sticks etc.



Cheers

