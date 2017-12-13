This might be an evergreen but a quick search did not dig it up so here goes -
I'm after a good photo printing service in the CBD. Often it seems when I stroll into some random shop to get printing done the actual image quality is worse than my old home inkjet. But I use the inkjet infrequently enough that whenever I do it seems like the cartridges have run out or clogged up or something.
So I'm just after a normal shop where I can get normal 4x6" (etc) prints done at a normal price (or marginal premium) but where the print quality and paper is good.
Trusting someone here will know the wheat from the chaff?
Cheers
Craig