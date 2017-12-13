Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Digital Imaging: Recommendation for photo print service in Auckland CBD


#225963 13-Dec-2017 10:48
Hi all,

 

 

This might be an evergreen but a quick search did not dig it up so here goes -

 

 

I'm after a good photo printing service in the CBD. Often it seems when I stroll into some random shop to get printing done the actual image quality is worse than my old home inkjet. But I use the inkjet infrequently enough that whenever I do it seems like the cartridges have run out or clogged up or something.

 

 

So I'm just after a normal shop where I can get normal 4x6" (etc) prints done at a normal price (or marginal premium) but where the print quality and paper is good.

 

 

Trusting someone here will know the wheat from the chaff?

 

 

Cheers

 

Craig

 

Stu

  #1918953 13-Dec-2017 11:01
Is there a Warehouse Stationery or Harvey Norman near you? They normally have kiosks. Photo Warehouse (182 Queen St) might have kiosks also. Worth checking camera shops.




  #1918959 13-Dec-2017 11:14
I've always been pleased with Warehouse Stationery results

 
 
 
 




  #1919012 13-Dec-2017 12:49
Thanks both. Will give Warehouse stationery a whirl.

  #1925216 26-Dec-2017 10:52
I don't think you will ever get that quality with 6x4 size.  I have a A3 inkjet and my A3 are better than lab's 6x4 and I have got them done at the proper places like Photo Warehouse.  The issue I think is that they are using mini lab machines like Fuji Frontiers.  I not sure if they provide 6x4 with a high end printer like a A2 or A1 sized inkjet printer.  PCL Lab in Auckland I think has those equipment.  



  #1926581 29-Dec-2017 15:27
Warehouse Stationery - Did a couple of test prints at Sylvia Park which were so so but then a whole lot of prints at Albany and those were acceptable for me. No idea of course if the branches have different machines. But those were “close enough is good enough” so I’ll probably try the WS in the CBD for the next lot.

One thing about WS is their “Printicular” app, at first I ignored the assistant there who was trying to get me to use it but tried it out later, basically an app that can take gallery photos and get them printed ahead at WS so you can drop by and pick them up (and pay on pick up). Quite handy, particularly for the likes of grandma who doesn’t want to battle with the complexities of USB sticks etc.

Cheers

  #2563380 13-Sep-2020 23:32
I have a few family colored photos that I would like to print in black and white at A3 size each. This will be displayed above my couch. Any recommendation for a place that have a decent quality? I am only aware of HN and WS but have no experience with such a size yet as normally just print the standard sizes. I understand that the file plays a major part in terms of the quality of the output so was wondering if a 5mb file would be enough to blowup to A3 size factoring in the conversion from colored to black and white?

