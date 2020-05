I ordered the Moment Anamorphic Lens and also their 62mm filter adapter which I'll be using with a variable ND filter. I plan on using this with my Galaxy S10 which I've ordered a case for but unfortunately the case isn't expected to ship until mid April so I won't be able to comment on quality until then. I have a Canon G7X II - I'm switching to smartphone videography for the 4K and slow-mo abilities.

I'll also be getting a Huawei P30 but unfortunately Moment & Sand Marc don't support Huawei phones :( so will have to go a different route for that phone. Have ordered some clip on lenses and filters from Aliexpress for that one.