382 posts

Ultimate Geek


#259882 28-Oct-2019 12:17
So, my Canon EOS 40D stopped working (would turn on & focus, but wouldn't take a photo - 'busy' isn't all that helpful).  I haven't been taking sports photos or anything that really needed the performance of a D-SLR, so I sold my zoom lenses on Trademe and I bought a compact high-zoom camera to handle the stuff that my phone couldn't do.

 

What do you know, after 8 years the WRC is coming to NZ again!

 

Well, what do I do now? Before September 2020 I'd like to have a suitable camera for taking photos of rally cars sliding through corners.  I'm now thinking about cameras that are fast to respond, focus really quickly and take good images.  I'm starting from scratch, so I can go with Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Sony or whoever.

 

I'd really love to go with a weather sealed zoom lens that both zooms & focuses internally.  I would prefer if it didn't pump air in & out as it zooms.  My previous lens used to pump air and consequently it did get dust inside it.

 

I'm thinking that maybe the future is mirrorless rather than SLR, all the brands are making mirrorless cameras with interchangeable lenses these days.  I'm not impressed with Canon going to two separate mounts for their mirrorless cameras, this means that an EOS-M mount camera and lenses won't easily lead on to EOS-R mount cameras in the future.  I am very much aware of buying into an ecosystem meaning that there will be a resistance to change in the future, so I don't want to buy into the wrong ecosystem.

 

So far I've researched a bunch and looked into Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm & Sony.  Here is what I've been looking at and my thinking:

 

Canon EOS M6 Mk II - This looks like a great camera, maybe this is the one I should buy!  Wait, the lenses are EOS-M mount and I would be locked out of the EOS-R cameras.  The lenses that appeal most right now are actually the EOS-R mount lenses that I wouldn't be able to use with this camera.

 

Canon EOS-R - This is more expensive than the M6 Mk II, but it would take the good lenses, I can't see the lens that I want though. 

 

Nikon Z 6 - This looks like it would be a better sports camera than the EOS-R.  I can't see the right lens available though.  Without the right lens this can't be considered.

 

Sony Alpha a7 Mk III - Sony make a nice lens that would work well and this camera can shoot 10fps.  It would be pretty cool to own a FF camera.  I see an a7R MkIV, I wonder when an a7 MkIV would be likely?  A newer improved version of this camera would definitely be up for consideration.

 

Sony a6600 - This is a fast shooting camera with a smaller sensor but can take the same lenses as the FF cameras.

 

The Sony FE 70-200mm f/4.0 G OSS Lens - this looks like a really nice lens, probably the one to get if I went with a Sony camera.  I can't see a Nikon equivalent for the Z mount.  Canon don't seem to make an equivalent either.  With Canon or Nikon I'd have to get the lens adaptor and buy the SLR lens, this takes away the point of going with the newer mirrorless system, to some degree at least.  In some ways this is the lens I want to buy, so I'm considering the camera to go with it.

 

Thoughts?  Opinions?  Things to consider?

382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2344375 28-Oct-2019 12:20
I'd assume Haden Paddon would be competing, already have photos from a few years ago of him:

 

 

 

 



382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2344378 28-Oct-2019 12:22
There is very often dust to contend with:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


839 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2344379 28-Oct-2019 12:25
Olympus OMD EM1?




382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2344381 28-Oct-2019 12:30
Sometimes there is challenging light to worry about too:

 

Mad Scientist
22113 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2344382 28-Oct-2019 12:46
the best camera system (inc lenses, you can have the best camera but no lenses) money can buy today is the sony a7r mk 4.

 

if i had the money i'd get one of those. note they do have disadvantages.

 

but i'm invested too much on my dinosaur canon 5d mk 3 and photography is no longer a passion but a chore.

 

the guy i follow is tony northup on youtube.

 

he is the geekiest photography geek on the planet.




Mad Scientist
22113 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2344383 28-Oct-2019 12:48
but if i were you and if i'm not mistaken you have a lot of canon lenses? just buy a cheap 2nd hand canon body. if aps-c lenses then an aps-c body - that's better than FF for the crop factor to get a closer shot of the rally cars.




382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2344385 28-Oct-2019 13:00
Batman:

 

but if i were you and if i'm not mistaken you have a lot of canon lenses? just buy a cheap 2nd hand canon body. if aps-c lenses then an aps-c body - that's better than FF for the crop factor to get a closer shot of the rally cars.

 

 

I've still got my cheapie 50mm f1.8 lens, but otherwise no Canon lenses.  I sold my 28-135 IS and my cheap 75-300 on Trademe, I have no real reason to go Canon over any other brand.

 
 
 
 




382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2344386 28-Oct-2019 13:02
Batman:

 

the best camera system (inc lenses, you can have the best camera but no lenses) money can buy today is the sony a7r mk 4.

 

 

Yep, if i was happy to spend that much on a camera body, I'd definitely be keen.  That looks like one very nice camera!  Not that I really need 61MPix.



382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2344387 28-Oct-2019 13:02
BlinkyBill:

 

Olympus OMD EM1?

 

 

No good if I can't get a good lens for it . . . oooh -Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO Lens, that's a nice lens at a good price.  Equivalent of 80-300 on FF.

 

Busy checking reviews and specs . . . 

 

 

3776 posts

Uber Geek


  #2344410 28-Oct-2019 13:54
@TalkieT just shot the ashley rally, and likely with his aged 1D or 80D (with real lenses) and sure he could show examples of the mid range D being as good as

 

Word has it, mirrorless isn't as good for sport/multi frame shooting, you miss the action between. And can't get a view infront of the shutter due need to rely on mini LCD output. As a result, goodbye battery life.

Mad Scientist
22113 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2344411 28-Oct-2019 14:00
MarkH67:

 

Batman:

 

but if i were you and if i'm not mistaken you have a lot of canon lenses? just buy a cheap 2nd hand canon body. if aps-c lenses then an aps-c body - that's better than FF for the crop factor to get a closer shot of the rally cars.

 

 

I've still got my cheapie 50mm f1.8 lens, but otherwise no Canon lenses.  I sold my 28-135 IS and my cheap 75-300 on Trademe, I have no real reason to go Canon over any other brand.

 

 

for your specific purpose of snapping rally cars from a distance, I will still recommend a secondhand (cheap) APS-C (brings image closer, lenses cheaper) dslr (faster autofocus and taking the shot, and secondhand ones are dirt cheap as people are moving away from them and going to mirrorless)

 

canon 2nd hand stuff tend to me more freely available and hence cheaper.

 

but really i'm not in with the times in this area ... maybe someone will know if anything would be cheaper than what i'm recommending.




4390 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2344413 28-Oct-2019 14:02
I don't think you can beat a good DSLR for sports shooting yet. If I were you I would get a second hand 7d MkII and a 70-200F2.8 (The oldest sharp lens you can find if you are on a budget - don't need the IS for shooting cars)

 

Other advice - get a good circular polariser and shoot manual exposure mode so headlights don't screw you up and you can cut through the windscreen to actually see the faces. Cameras are also faster if they don't have to do auto exposure.

 

Creds: Check out my rallying section: https://www.nzsnaps.com/Motorsport/Rallying/2013-Otago-Rally/i-8xrBJ5R

 

ALso, get a wide. If you want good on a budget, get a 17-40 F4L.. If you want a more general purpose short lens get the cheapest 24-70 F2.8L you can find that's still working well.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




4390 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2344414 28-Oct-2019 14:06
Oblivian:

 

@TalkieT just shot the ashley rally, and likely with his aged 1D or 80D (with real lenses) and sure he could show examples of the mid range D being as good as

 

Word has it, mirrorless isn't as good for sport/multi frame shooting, you miss the action between. And can't get a view infront of the shutter due need to rely on mini LCD output. As a result, goodbye battery life.

 

 

 

 

Heh - didn't bother reading the messages until after I posted... I shot with a 1d4 and a 7dMk2. If I could only take one and it wasn't stupidly dusty or raining heavily - I would choose the 7d2.

 

Also OP, I have an old but good 1dMk3 technically for sale. It's only 10mp, but it's stunning and 1 1 series body is a thing of beauty.

 

(It's sitting in a box wwaiting for someone to ask for it from me, or I'll eventually find a use for it as a potentially sacrificial remote camera)

 

Mad Scientist
22113 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2344417 28-Oct-2019 14:31
you don't need a 7D to shoot racing cars.

 

even a 700D will be fine. why 700D - it has 9 cross type AF points.

 

you don't need a 70-200 2.8 that thing weighs a tonne, a 70-200 f/4 IS L can be had for 700 bucks - it's as sharp if not sharper than a $3000 lens. so get that one if you can find one. 

 

though i always find that i want that 300mm reach .... but the secret gem of photography is the 70-200 F/4 IS L




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2344422 28-Oct-2019 14:55
I am looking through Trademe at Canon 2nd hand cameras and lenses.  The 70-200 f4 would be my pick as I don't need f2.8 (or the weight or price of that lens) for outdoor shooting, especially on a digital camera that can run high ISO.  There are many Canon D-SLR cameras that would be easily capable of handling what I would need.  The photos I've posted up above were taken with a 10D purchased in 2003 - it has 6MPix and shoots at 3fps for up to 9 frames total.  I do want better than what the 10D can do and I was quite happy with the 40D I had bought 2nd hand from a friend, until it wouldn't take photos any more.

 

But if i bought another Canon D-SLR I'd go with a 70D, 80D or 90D or a 7D or 7D MkII.  The main improvement of previous gear would be the lens though.  The Canon 70-200 f4 is probably the best lens I can get 2nd hand at a good price, this does make buying 2nd hand Canon gear a tempting option.

 

There is definitely something to be said for the new Sony FF mirrorless cameras though.  I'm pretty sure that they could handle sports shooting better than my old 10D - 10fps has to be better than 3fps.

 

Luckily I have quite a few months to study the various options.

