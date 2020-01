If you view an image information in Dropbox, it will display the copyright field as part of that info. I cannot find a way to display copyright info when viewing an image in Microsoft OneDrive, although there is the camera, lens, speed etc.

I assume this is by default, but does anyone know if that can be changed as I can't seem to find a way. I would have thought that for an image that information would be fairly important to display when sharing a folder.