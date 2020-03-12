Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDigital ImagingGo Pro Battery


97 posts

Master Geek


#268325 12-Mar-2020 14:48
Send private message quote this post

I went for a run today down the beach and found a go pro in the water.I have manage to find out who the owner is by some detective work.It is probably going to take awhile before I can get it back to the owner as he is on a cruise ship.My question is ,will the battery charge up ok ?The reason I ask this is shortly after I found the thing the battery went flat.If it stays flat for a long time it may not be able to be charged.So basically how long can it stay in this state before its battery is kaput?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
852 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2436886 12-Mar-2020 14:59
Send private message quote this post

Just charge it up and then remove the battery. The don't lose too much when they're out of the camera. It will be micro USB or USB C depending how new it is.



97 posts

Master Geek


  #2436932 12-Mar-2020 15:05
Send private message quote this post

Yes well I would ,one problem is I do not have the correct cable to fit it.

 
 
 
 


852 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2436964 12-Mar-2020 15:31
Send private message quote this post

Dinga96:

 

Yes well I would ,one problem is I do not have the correct cable to fit it.

 

 

Ah you might be the only person on Geekzone with this problem!! Do you know which version of the GoPro it is? Raid your old drawers, someone here can probably donate one.

 

I've got a few GoPros and I'm not sure I've ever used the genuine cable. Did they drop it off a cruise ship?



97 posts

Master Geek


  #2436992 12-Mar-2020 16:02
Send private message quote this post

mudguard:

 

Dinga96:

 

Yes well I would ,one problem is I do not have the correct cable to fit it.

 

 

Ah you might be the only person on Geekzone with this problem!! Do you know which version of the GoPro it is? Raid your old drawers, someone here can probably donate one.

 

I've got a few GoPros and I'm not sure I've ever used the genuine cable. Did they drop it off a cruise ship?

 

 

The chap lost it in the surf by the look of the video.

 

its a newish one called gopro 8 black.The socket is half round at the ends,I just have nothing in the house like that.No one round here appears to sell ,except if you want a new battery and charger cable  deal.That's a bit more that I would like to outlay to help this guy out..



97 posts

Master Geek


  #2437003 12-Mar-2020 16:15
Send private message quote this post

The usb c cable looks like it may fit .I see pb tech has them.

542 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2437010 12-Mar-2020 16:21
Send private message quote this post

A GoPro 8 Black needs a USB-C cable

 

Like this one from PB Tech $6.84

 

Or one from virtually any recent smartphone that isn'r an Apple iPhone (they are 'special')



97 posts

Master Geek


  #2437016 12-Mar-2020 16:26
Send private message quote this post

PolicyGuy:

 

A GoPro 8 Black needs a USB-C cable

 

Like this one from PB Tech $6.84

 

Or one from virtually any recent smartphone that isn'r an Apple iPhone (they are 'special')

 

 

Thanks for looking that up mate,I just ordered one

 

Cheers

 

Dinga

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.