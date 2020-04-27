Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
20232 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#270192 27-Apr-2020 19:45
I dont watch it, but its on now. Ive seen shorts. The series is filmed with a blue filter. Sky and lake look nice, eyes are over blue, everything has a blue tinge, it's ridiculous. Why would they film it that way?

8320 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2472385 27-Apr-2020 19:57
Watching it at the moment. Looks normal to me but some scenes under cover do have a slight blue look.




Regards,

Old3eyes



20232 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2472387 27-Apr-2020 20:00
old3eyes: Watching it at the moment. Looks normal to me but some scenes under cover do have a slight blue look.

 

Yes, its not abnormal, just a blue tinge. They were is Sonoma, the gravel in the desert was blue tinged. Inside the RV both of them had a blue tinge at the top of their hair. 

 
 
 
 


2870 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vodafone
Subscriber

  #2472414 27-Apr-2020 20:28
It’s all a lie! Shot against a blue screen and faked! ;-)




