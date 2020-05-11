Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I don't use a cell phone and my camera broke some time ago. I was given another one that seems to work okay, but I am having trouble sending photos to people as email attachments. The photos look okay at my end, and I have even tried editing and resaving them with Paint to screen out anything that might affect them, but I have had complaints from different recipients that the photos are not coming through. I don't know why and I don't know what to look for. One photo I uploaded to Geekzone worked fine. The problem seems to be with email attachments. This always worked well in the past with my other photos so I don't know what could be causing it. The only thing that is different is the camera.

 

Here is what one person sent back to me. I am just showing the first part. It goes on for quite a long way. 

 

 

 

begin 666 DSCN0181b.jpg
M_]C_X `02D9)1@`!`0$!+ $L``#_VP!#``@&!@<&!0@'!P<)"0@*#!0-# L+
M#!D2$P\4'1H?'AT:'!P@)"XG("(L(QP<*#<I+# Q-#0T'R<Y/3@R/"XS-#+_
MVP!#`0D)"0P+#!@-#1@R(1PA,C(R,C(R,C(R,C(R,C(R,C(R,C(R,C(R,C(R
M,C(R,C(R,C(R,C(R,C(R,C(R,C(R,C+_P `1" 0-!S,#`2(``A$!`Q$!_\0`
M'P```04!`0$!`0$```````````$"`P0%!@<("0H+_\0`M1 ``@$#`P($`P4%
M! 0```%]`0(#``01!1(A,4$&$U%A!R)Q%#*!D:$((T*QP152T? D,V)R@@D*
M%A<8&1HE)B<H*2HT-38W.#DZ0T1%1D=(24I35%565UA96F-D969G:&EJ<W1U
M=G=X>7J#A(6&AXB)BI*3E)66EYB9FJ*CI*6FIZBIJK*SM+6VM[BYNL+#Q,7&
MQ\C)RM+3U-76U]C9VN'BX^3EYN?HZ>KQ\O/T]?;W^/GZ_\0`'P$``P$!`0$!
M`0$!`0````````$"`P0%!@<("0H+_\0`M1$``@$"! 0#! <%! 0``0)W``$"
M`Q$$!2$Q!A)!40=A<1,B,H$(%$*1H;'!"2,S4O 58G+1"A8D-.$E\1<8&1HF
M)R@I*C4V-S@Y.D-$149'2$E*4U155E=865IC9&5F9VAI:G-T=79W>'EZ@H.$
MA8:'B(F*DI.4E9:7F)F:HJ.DI::GJ*FJLK.TM;:WN+FZPL/$Q<;'R,G*TM/4

 

etc....

 

 

 

The camera is a Nikkon Coolpix S7000. The email is Windows Livemail. I am sending the photos as file attachments, as I always have. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Are you using a mail app or webmail?  If you're using a mail app, try using webmail and see if it works.  If it does then there's an issue with your mail app.  

That is uuencoding. It is a very old method of attaching files and I wouldn't be surprised if some modern clients don't support it anymore.

 

If you can configure your client to use MIME (preferably with base64 encoding), use that instead.

