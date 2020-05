We have taken a photo of our cat and want to put into a frame which should take a photo with a 6.5 cm width and 9.0 cm height.

I've downloaded some software e.g. IrfanView, but because I need to take into account the aspect ratio, I cannot get a photo with good proportions.

Plus, I have never used it before.

The original, taken on my mobile is 5312 pixels width, 2988 pixels height. 72dpi.

Any suggestions, and is it even possible, based upon what the frame will take?