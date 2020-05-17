Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDigital ImagingIs a modern 1" sensor better than a mid range APC-S from 10 years ago?

sxz



685 posts

Ultimate Geek


#270600 17-May-2020 21:06
Send private message quote this post

I haven't kept up with camera tech in recent years, and was hoping for a bit of advice.

 

I have a Cannon 500d (2009) and thinking about replacing it with a modern 1", purely for versatility.  Right now we never use the DSLR, because it's too big.  What I'm wondering, is whether a good, modern mid range camera ($600-900 range) would give me a better or similar performance from the 500d?  Or would the old APC-S sensor still outperform the newer, smaller sensor?

 

I love the look of the sony RX 1000 models, but the top end ones are too pricey to justify.  I was thinking maybe the Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS100

 

The 500d switches between two lenses, a 50mm nifty fifty, and a Sigma 18-200mm travel lens.  For simplicity and size, I think I want to steer away from swapping lenses with any new camera.  

 

Has anyone been through this exercise, and have any pointers?  I'd love to keep some zoom range (up to 10x would be awesome) but I know it's a trade-off on light/image quality, and this time around I think image quality is more important to me - particularly low light..  With my mobile, a lot of the photos of my kids have been blurry since the auto shutter speed is so low.

 

Cheers!

Create new topic
32 posts

Geek


  #2485358 17-May-2020 22:05
Send private message quote this post

Sensor-wise, the Canon is still way better. And I'd go that route even if it that setup is bulkier.

 

The 500D w/ the newer 50mm STM is still a good combo for lowlight, albeit at a narrower fov.

 

Personally I would consider Canon's own 18-200, and a 35mm f/2 IS for your purpose.

 

Might cost a little bit more, but is a solid setup. May I also ask if you have checked micro 4/3rd as options?

sxz



685 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2485359 17-May-2020 22:16
Send private message quote this post

Cheers - I've looked at the 4/3, but if I'm reinvesting I don't want to have to deal with bulky or multiple lenses in future.  We want something easy to take with us everywhere - so lighter and smaller the better.  No good having a DSLR that's 500grams + lens when it's at home in the cupboard :)

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.