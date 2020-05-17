I haven't kept up with camera tech in recent years, and was hoping for a bit of advice.

I have a Cannon 500d (2009) and thinking about replacing it with a modern 1", purely for versatility. Right now we never use the DSLR, because it's too big. What I'm wondering, is whether a good, modern mid range camera ($600-900 range) would give me a better or similar performance from the 500d? Or would the old APC-S sensor still outperform the newer, smaller sensor?

I love the look of the sony RX 1000 models, but the top end ones are too pricey to justify. I was thinking maybe the Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS100

The 500d switches between two lenses, a 50mm nifty fifty, and a Sigma 18-200mm travel lens. For simplicity and size, I think I want to steer away from swapping lenses with any new camera.

Has anyone been through this exercise, and have any pointers? I'd love to keep some zoom range (up to 10x would be awesome) but I know it's a trade-off on light/image quality, and this time around I think image quality is more important to me - particularly low light.. With my mobile, a lot of the photos of my kids have been blurry since the auto shutter speed is so low.

Cheers!