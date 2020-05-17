Hi.

It's been a long time since I have looked into this, but does anyone have a recommendation for a product for Windows, free or paid (within reason), which does a good job of cataloging products, has reasonable batch processing ability (add tag to multiple photos, or remove groups of photos etc). Also something that ideally has built in duplicate finder and remover. It's fine if this isn't included as there are products for this (and happy to take recommendations on that too) but would be ideal if it was a one stop shop.

Cheers