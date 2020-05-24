A family member has quite a lot of digitised photos - about 7,000 images - photographed or scanned from actual physical photograph albums and loaded into "Photomyne" (www.photomyne.com). The collection was started in the early 1950s and runs up to very recently. It includes earlier pictures and covers a family history from the late 1920s.

The family historian is beginning to wonder if Photomyne is a good long-term bet.

Her main concerns are:

firstly that there are no controls over access - if you give someone the PIN to unlock the Album, they have full access, no obvious way give read-only access, for example; and

secondly she needs a way to preserve this collection if, say, Photomyne goes bust, and to provide duplicate copies for several family members scattered around the world - it wouldn't be a problem is these are just copied onto USB sticks and sent out, this is a static archive; and

thirdly a slightly sophisticated search mechanism would be nice. At the moment, the virtual albums simply reflect the ~60 physical books, with all the identified people and some place / occasion remarks put into the Photomyne 'Comments'. Not so easy to find things

Oh, this does not have to be free, though inexpensive is nice - it looks like Photomyne costs about $US19.99/year plus $US2/month for cloudy storage, so anything like that is obviously doable.

Ideas, please?