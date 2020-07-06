Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wannabe Geek


#272626 6-Jul-2020 15:36
Hi, just joined this sight as have been searching endlessly for a SM card reader. there are plenty out there in lots of electronic stores and believe me I have tried all  and trademe.  So my mother passes away a couple of years ago and we have just found 5 Fujifilm ID  64MB  memory cards and 16 MB from her old camera , but all the card readers don't take this one.  its quite big at 3.5 cm by 4.5 cm.  Even if anybody has one to purchase so i can copy to flash drive would be amazing - i am itching to see what's on them

 

Thanks for reading and any help would be really appreciated Cheers Melissa

1959 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2518097 6-Jul-2020 16:21
Maybe reach out to a data recovery firm?

 

Given the potential importance of the files and risk of a bad adapter corrupting them all..




741 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2518107 6-Jul-2020 16:50
Something like this should do the job: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HUBPSTT2842827/StarTech-FCREADU3HC-USB30-Memory-Card-Reader-w-USB

