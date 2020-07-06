Hi, just joined this sight as have been searching endlessly for a SM card reader. there are plenty out there in lots of electronic stores and believe me I have tried all and trademe. So my mother passes away a couple of years ago and we have just found 5 Fujifilm ID 64MB memory cards and 16 MB from her old camera , but all the card readers don't take this one. its quite big at 3.5 cm by 4.5 cm. Even if anybody has one to purchase so i can copy to flash drive would be amazing - i am itching to see what's on them

Thanks for reading and any help would be really appreciated Cheers Melissa