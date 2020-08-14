Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Digital ImagingGetting videos off a old Sony Camera (Firewire)


53 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

#273279 14-Aug-2020 10:53
Hi Everyone, 

 

I have an old family Sony handycam with a ton of tapes that I want to get into my digital video collection. The only digital interface the camera has is the Firewire (IEEE 1394) connection and none of my desktop PCs have this available. 

 

What's the easiest way to get the content off the camera? I'm contemplating buying a Firewire PCI-e card like this https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABSTT4688057/StarTech-PEX1394A2V2-FireWire-Card---PCIe-FireWire but want to know if there is a cheaper (easier) way to do this as I'm not going to need this after I have extracted all the video. 

 

The camera also has S-Video and component video out but would prefer to go down the digital path. 

1373 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2540864 14-Aug-2020 11:00
That would seem a pretty low cost option, short of borrowing one, as well as the easiest, assuming you can slot this in your desktop.

 

There might be some kind of USB-C (or similar) to firewire converter box, assuming your desktop has USB-C.

Banana?
5008 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2540873 14-Aug-2020 11:15
Not sure how these work, but for $4, it's worth a go:

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/cables-adaptors/firewire/listing-2736867572.htm?rsqid=32975a4695744ff7bd722cb39644bda2-001

 

 

 

edit:

 

Or this, which should connect direct to your camera:

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/cables-adaptors/firewire/listing-2733714173.htm?rsqid=32975a4695744ff7bd722cb39644bda2-001

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


293 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2540883 14-Aug-2020 11:23
A few years ago I went through this same exercise except I have a mac which probably isn't helpful for your case, but it worked perfectly.

 

The setup I had was - Sony Cam -> 4pin FW to FW 800 cable -> FW 800 to thunderbolt -> macbook

 

From memory I did read about the firewire to USB cable listed above but recall it does not work properly. Maybe someone can correct me? Suspect having a firewire interface on your computer is the way to go as this should allow you to stream it.

