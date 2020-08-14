Hi Everyone,

I have an old family Sony handycam with a ton of tapes that I want to get into my digital video collection. The only digital interface the camera has is the Firewire (IEEE 1394) connection and none of my desktop PCs have this available.

What's the easiest way to get the content off the camera? I'm contemplating buying a Firewire PCI-e card like this https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABSTT4688057/StarTech-PEX1394A2V2-FireWire-Card---PCIe-FireWire but want to know if there is a cheaper (easier) way to do this as I'm not going to need this after I have extracted all the video.

The camera also has S-Video and component video out but would prefer to go down the digital path.