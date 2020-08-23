Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#274453 23-Aug-2020 08:51
I have just posted some photos in the DIY forum via MacBook and they’re OK.


When I view that post on iPad, some of the photos are upside down. Grateful if anyone can shed some light on this.




  #2547975 23-Aug-2020 09:37
This is possibly due to one piece of software displaying JPEGs using the EXIF orientation value and the other not.

  #2547982 23-Aug-2020 09:58
Safari, Preview and Affinity Designer are all showing the photo upside-down on my machine (Mac OS 10.15.6). I suspect that this is the 'correct' orientation. Which browser were you using on your Mac?

 
 
 
 


  #2547985 23-Aug-2020 10:11
As above, the camera put some wrong orientation values on the photo. It happens depending on the angle the phone is held while taking the photo. One way of fixing it is by editing the original photo, rotating it as needed until it goes around 360 and saving. This should reset the orientation data.

 

Nothing to do with uploading to Geekzone really.




 

 

