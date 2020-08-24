My wife and my journey of moving on from our Sony full frame and APS-C cameras into the Fuji universe got us into looking at lots of cameras at the prosumer/enthusiast's end. Without writing an essay, our thoughts are increasingly that -- if the camera makers' claims around there being no money to be made beyond targeting the pros and enthusiasts/prosumers are to be believed -- it's difficult to see these brands managing to pull in many not already into photography. We have also had two friends who are seriously about getting into "real" photography but were all of the view that they'd go to prosumer gear or just carry on with their phones. That profile is admittedly unusual but the view was that if they were going to go to all the effort to really learn to use a camera, post-processing, and everything else, they don't want to be gear limited within reason. So things like traditional kit lenses (except for the relatively higher quality Fuji) were unlikely for them.

In the end, we narrowed down a few choices for them (note that we were open to people about our general unwillingness to recommend DSLRs plus lack of knowledge of the Canon/Nikon mirrorless world) in terms of potential minimum starter gear:

1. Sony A6400 plus Sony 18-105 F4 power zoom. Total price - $2,354.

2. Fuji XT-3 plus 18-55 f2.8 - f4. $2,676. They also considered but rejected the 16-55 f2.8.

3. Sony A7III plus Tamron 28-75 f2.8. $4,700.

Yes, I know people can look at buying second hand but these are your high income DINKs with very limited time, so they aren't going to be interested in trawling Facebook Marketplace. They are still deciding and are adamant that they would either get gear at the lower end of their desired price range or go full frame. But the feedback they are getting from family and friends generally is that they are just going down a rabbit hole. Our own experience (we both got XT-4s and am sharing a series of primes plus doubling up on the 18-55 and the cheapo 50-230 for occasional day zoo and birding shoots) suggest that anyone buying even into the lower priced kits here will often add a prime or two and, before you know it, you're down $4K+ if buying new. Anecdotally we just haven't seen anyone in our circles and our friends' circles beyond those two expressing any kind of interest in getting into "real" photography. With cell phones getting ever better and always so convenient for the still shots that people like, and with the AI post-processing being so good and pleasing, I just don't see too many people bothering at these prices.

Am I being pessimistic or is targeting a non-growing crowd only the future? If you bought gear recently, are you using it as much as you thought you would? Keen to hear some thoughts.