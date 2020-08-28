Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#274555 28-Aug-2020 16:35
Am trying to spec some equipment for a church that will allow them to capture an HDMI output from a DSLR @ up to 1080p/60 and either record this, or stream it to YouTube etc, or even Skype/Zoom (a wedding/funeral for example).


It's not something I've got much experience with, but it seems that using this with applications like Zoom, Skype, Teams etc requires that Windows sees the capture card as a UVC device. 


That is OK, something like the Elgato CamLink looks good, but I would really love something that is internal (PCI-e) and has hardware encoding, like the Elgato Game Capture HD60 Pro, that looks mint in every way, but apparently Windows will not see this as a UVC device (because it's not, I suppose) and therefore we wouldn't be able to use it with the likes of Skype. 


 


I do see some cheap PCI-e cards on Amazon that say they will do this, but not sure whether to trust them fully, as I'm not sure if it's possible that a PCI-e card can be seen as a UVC device. 


 


If anyone knows a bit more about this, or has any suggestions I'd be keen to hear! Thank you. 

  #2551480 28-Aug-2020 17:08
We use a cheap dongle off ebay) no one seems to have the camlink in stock) but my camera doesn't output 1080p so I have no idea if it's capable of that. Are you sure your DSLR outputs full 1080p60 via HDMI?

It does work well with Zoom (we use a separate audio input), we use it on Sunday mornings and it worked well for a funeral last week too.

Where in the country are you?

  #2551507 28-Aug-2020 18:02
I have the camlink 4k usb device, works great, no need for hardware transcoding - quicksync does the job quite well. Negative is that bumping the hdmi connector can possibly cause disruption in the video, and needs a reset in software to get it working again. Software (OBS) does not seem capable of handling temporary signal disruption. 

 

Sorry cannot offer advice on pci solutions. 

 

 

