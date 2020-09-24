I have a small cheap tripod that I quite like. Unfortunately I lent it out and it came back sans the quick release plate. The tripod is labelled "Vertex S224" and I couldn't find anywhere that stocks obvious replacement parts so was set to bin it. However I released that my other bigger tripod _seems_ to have an identical style base plate with a tapered trapezoid thing with a thumb cam clamp, just bigger. From a bit of googling, it appears that there may some kind of standard or common base plate designs.

Anyone know if I can find a generic quick release plate to match this:

Amazon has one listing that seems to match: https://www.amazon.com/DaVoice-Release-Replacement-Mounting-Lightweight/dp/B083613WCT but hoping someone can confirm (and if at all possible, point me at a local source).