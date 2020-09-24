Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Digital Imaging Tripod quick release plates - standard sizes?

mdf

mdf

2653 posts

#277075 24-Sep-2020 17:13
I have a small cheap tripod that I quite like. Unfortunately I lent it out and it came back sans the quick release plate. The tripod is labelled "Vertex S224" and I couldn't find anywhere that stocks obvious replacement parts so was set to bin it. However I released that my other bigger tripod _seems_ to have an identical style base plate with a tapered trapezoid thing with a thumb cam clamp, just bigger. From a bit of googling, it appears that there may some kind of standard or common base plate designs.

 

Anyone know if I can find a generic quick release plate to match this:

 

 

 

 

Amazon has one listing that seems to match: https://www.amazon.com/DaVoice-Release-Replacement-Mounting-Lightweight/dp/B083613WCT but hoping someone can confirm (and if at all possible, point me at a local source).

clicknz
425 posts

  #2573681 24-Sep-2020 17:26
Hi - unfortunately there are a lot of different plate sizes out there... 

 

There tend to be a couple of plates used by Manfrotto on their tripods that are copied by some other manufacturers and there's a plate that was originally made by the firm Arca Swiss that has become the closest thing to a defacto standard and is used by a lot of different companies - but it's quite different to your one.

 

Good luck - that one you've found may work.




Cheers,
Mike

Stu

Stu
5499 posts

  #2573685 24-Sep-2020 17:30
Do you have a photography shop near you that may be able to help with trying a few plates out, or at least narrow it down?

All I have here are Arca-Swiss compatible, which don't look like they'll work for you, unfortunately.




