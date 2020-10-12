Hi Geekzone community,

I have a Panasonic FZ200 camera. I mostly use auto mode for videos and I find that in most instances, when filming at an indoor venue with stage lighting, that the camera takes in too much light and the video whites out the content. I think this is due to the type of camera and that the lens on it lets in a lot of light (full range F2.8 aperture) so in the environment like an auditorium with stage lighting there is just too much light going on for the camera to handle.

Can anyone help with guiding me on any way to improve this, what manual setting could I look into learning so I can adjust it. Is it just a matter of being further back in the auditorium?

Here is a snap shot from a video recording of a stage with background art that cannot be seen due to too much light.

Thank you.