Seen a lot of RC car videos using GoPro's onboard, and the footage is pretty damn stable, yet looking at the setup when they do close up shots of the RC going by, there dosent seem to be anything special about the mount etc that would compensate for the "rough" ride.

Slapped my GoPro on my RC, and I felt sick watching if afterwards :D

How do they get away with such steady footage ? Is my Go Pro 4 Black camera just too old and is missing some fancy wizardry ? :)