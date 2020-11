Quite expensive but look at these ones: https://www.nixplay.com/

They're driven from an app on your phone and look quite nice as photo frames + have really nice displays. They're on WiFi and can be fully remote controlled from the app.

I actually got one for my grandmother who has limited internet access thanks to her homephone going over VoIP - family upload photos to the photo frame and so she has always got new photos to look at. Been working for years now and never had a hitch. I bought her one off Amazon.