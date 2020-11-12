surfisup1000

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Digital Imaging
Google ending unlimited free photo storage from June 2021
#279845 12-Nov-2020 13:22
Received this in the email today....

 

 

 

Starting June 1, 2021, all new photos and videos backed up in High quality will count toward the free 15 GB of storage that comes with your Google Account or any additional storage you may have purchased, the same way other Google services like Google Drive and Gmail already do.
All photos and videos you back up in High quality before June 1, 2021 are exempt from this change and will not count toward your Google Account storage. This includes all of your existing content uploaded in High quality.

 

 

 

The weight of 4 trillion photos and 28 billion new ones each week must have got to them. I'm amazed at the ability of the internet infrastructure to cope with such volumes of information. 

 

I'm going to make sure my entire photo collection is uploaded before then.  Even then, how long will google tolerate the 4 trillion photos and video already occupying their storage systems?

 

I've been looking at some kind of home based cloud system, such as mycloud. 

  #2602670 12-Nov-2020 13:47
*Flips over table*

  #2602683 12-Nov-2020 13:56
Shocked I tell you.

 

I am so shocked.

 

No i'm not, and I don't trust google to not decide to just abandon the idea and close the service abruptly.




  #2602721 12-Nov-2020 14:22
Yeah recently started getting a bit concerned about google having all my shiz.....so stopped uploading to google photos and turned off facial recognition.   THen in place running nextcloud (to get photos to server at home) and a mix of Plex and an app called Photoprisim (https://github.com/photoprism/photoprism) for gallery.   They both do rudimentary tagging.....but am trying to get XnViewMp into my workflow with sidecar XMP files for categorisation and albums etc to be read on by photoprisim.

 

Google photos was much easier....and maybe a few other projects will start up to replicate google photos I assume.




  #2602761 12-Nov-2020 15:26
While I do share concerns about google having all my stuff, it's extremely convenient so I'm sticking with it. Auto backup from phone, shared library with my partner, chromecast displaying photos of the kid (automatically updated with new photos based on facial recognition).

100GB storage for $1.99 per month is covered by doing the odd google rewards survey.

