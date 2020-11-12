surfisup1000

Received this in the email today....

Starting June 1, 2021, all new photos and videos backed up in High quality will count toward the free 15 GB of storage that comes with your Google Account or any additional storage you may have purchased, the same way other Google services like Google Drive and Gmail already do.

All photos and videos you back up in High quality before June 1, 2021 are exempt from this change and will not count toward your Google Account storage. This includes all of your existing content uploaded in High quality.

The weight of 4 trillion photos and 28 billion new ones each week must have got to them. I'm amazed at the ability of the internet infrastructure to cope with such volumes of information.

I'm going to make sure my entire photo collection is uploaded before then. Even then, how long will google tolerate the 4 trillion photos and video already occupying their storage systems?

I've been looking at some kind of home based cloud system, such as mycloud.