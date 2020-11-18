Just curious about this. We see so much stuff online and with magazines. How often do you go outside alone or with other likeminded people just to pursue your non paid hobby to shoot?

I know there are pro photographers who rather leave their cameras home and go on a family holiday to relax and chill. Some prefer just to chill and drink beer. Others have engagements they spend with others and with their family and friends which then even if they took their camera occasionally it's not so much about themselves but just capturing some shots with their time together with others. Yep earlier on I used to be one of those who made it a habit, every week I need to drive out to shoot, on many days at work I took my camera out for a lunch walk around and shoot. I went on a trip overseas and I took my travel tripod out everyday, haha. Yep I have been known to use a tripod in a bright summers day overseas at 12pm because I wanted to get the highest IQ, hahah. These days I tend to be a lot more deliberate, I don't go out every week just to photograph a potential sunset of a place I have taken so many images from already.

With travel stuff, I am really enjoying my Ricoh GR since it is so small and many others recognise it as a good travel camera. Similar to the Fuji X100 cameras ....

Cheers.