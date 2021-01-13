Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDigital ImagingReplacement for Panasonic hx-wa3
gpnz

78 posts

Master Geek


#280833 13-Jan-2021 20:20
Send private message

Hi all,

 

I've had a Panasonic hx-wa3 pistol grip water proof (to 5m) video camera for, geez, I dunno how long - a long time! I love this camera. It's been my go-to on-land everyday camcorder and my ocean going snorkeling camera and I was always really happy with the form factor and quality of the recordings. Sadly today on what was a very calm snorkeling day, it appears that the waterproof seal was breached and my camcorder is now beached az. 

 

Anyway, figured it was probably time for a new one but to my surprise it seems this type of camera is now just as much of a relic as me! There look to be plenty of action cam type deals, but nothing along the lines of what I have now (an all around camera I can use out and about, or in the water).

 

Just wondering if anyone knew of anything available similar to the hx-wa3, or if not, suggestions for a modern replacement / action-cam. Am I right in thinking I will need something dedicated for in the water/actiony and something else just for everyday out and about sight seeing?

 

Cheers,

Create new topic

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6607 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2635042 13-Jan-2021 21:07
Send private message

My father had a non-waterproof model of the same design which packed up last year. For him, we replaced it with a standard Panasonic camcorder (HC-V385GN-K). For your use though, perhaps a GoPro Hero Black, with one of their floating grips?




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
gpnz

78 posts

Master Geek


  #2635654 14-Jan-2021 18:05
Send private message

Thanks Stu, I'll check it out.

shk292
2387 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2635697 14-Jan-2021 21:15
Send private message

I have a HA-WX2 that I bought on impulse in a Dick Smith sale and never used much.  Let me know if you're stuck and would like that in return for a couple of bottles of wine.



gpnz

78 posts

Master Geek


  #2636595 16-Jan-2021 19:24
Send private message

shk292:

 

I have a HA-WX2 that I bought on impulse in a Dick Smith sale and never used much.  Let me know if you're stuck and would like that in return for a couple of bottles of wine.

 

 

Thanks shk292, very generous offer! 

 

Unfortunately (for me) I'd ordered a FujiFilm XP130 from PBTech before I saw your message.

 

I looked at the GoPro, but its quite expensive and probably not quite what I'm after. I then discovered that there is still quite a range of compact cameras that are water proof and take video. There is a quite a price range in this class, and the Fuji is definitely at the cheaper end, but I've read a few reviews and seen some sample video on YouTube and I think it will do the job for me (battery life is probably my main concern, but will see how it goes). The XP130 is a slightly older model, but shipped from PBTech was $175 vs around $350 for the XP140 which I would have had to source from overseas, and for the price I wasn't convinced the new/updated features would make much difference to what I wanted to use it for.

 

My plan is to buy a new on land camcorder to go with this - nothing too top end, just something that takes nice FullHD video. Will look into that next, but with the great weather we've been having, was keen to get my waterproof camera sorted! :)

 

Cheers,

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 