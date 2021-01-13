Hi all,

I've had a Panasonic hx-wa3 pistol grip water proof (to 5m) video camera for, geez, I dunno how long - a long time! I love this camera. It's been my go-to on-land everyday camcorder and my ocean going snorkeling camera and I was always really happy with the form factor and quality of the recordings. Sadly today on what was a very calm snorkeling day, it appears that the waterproof seal was breached and my camcorder is now beached az.

Anyway, figured it was probably time for a new one but to my surprise it seems this type of camera is now just as much of a relic as me! There look to be plenty of action cam type deals, but nothing along the lines of what I have now (an all around camera I can use out and about, or in the water).

Just wondering if anyone knew of anything available similar to the hx-wa3, or if not, suggestions for a modern replacement / action-cam. Am I right in thinking I will need something dedicated for in the water/actiony and something else just for everyday out and about sight seeing?

Cheers,