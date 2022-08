Does it have to be scanned rather than photographed? (i.e. is there a lot of it?)

Do you have Photoshop CC?

I'm thinking using a DSLR with a long focal length lens to minimise the field of view that will be reflected in the metallic background.

Shoot from slightly off axis (as close to axis as you can get without the camera being reflected).

Arrange a large white reflector such that it will cover the area reflected by the metallic background, and light that reflector. I would use foamboard as I have it. Controlling the exposure for best effect — you'll need to use manual exposure as the reflective background is going to cause under exposure in the auto modes.

This will give you an out of square image, but if you have Photoshop you can use the Perspective Crop tool to correct that. If you don't have Photoshop, I am sure someone will do it for you if there are not a thousand pages to be done.