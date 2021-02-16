When we were on holiday recently, a family we were with, had purchased for xmas, 2 point and shoot digital cameras for their kids.

The kids were all over everything taking photos, and seemed really engaged. The daughter in particular was looking for great lighting and seemed to be having a great time.

Can someone recommend something point and shoot, light and small but still decent quality that we should be considering? My son has a phone, but it's basic, and probably not going to get him going.

My kids are 9 and 11.