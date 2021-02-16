Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
networkn

#281411 16-Feb-2021 13:01
When we were on holiday recently, a family we were with, had purchased for xmas, 2 point and shoot digital cameras for their kids.

 

The kids were all over everything taking photos, and seemed really engaged. The daughter in particular was looking for great lighting and seemed to be having a great time.

 

Can someone recommend something point and shoot, light and small but still decent quality that we should be considering? My son has a phone, but it's basic, and probably not going to get him going.

 

 

 

My kids are 9 and 11.

 

 

davidcole
  #2657521 16-Feb-2021 14:10
Don't have any old point and shoots laying about?   A boss of mine had one going spare (preferred his phone), I picked that up, the boy (11) uses that.  They work it out pretty quick.




networkn

  #2657522 16-Feb-2021 14:12
I might do somewhere in a deep dark box. It's been a *long* time since I carried a camera with me for any reason.

davidcole
  #2657532 16-Feb-2021 14:42
networkn:

 

I might do somewhere in a deep dark box. It's been a *long* time since I carried a camera with me for any reason.

 

 

Sounds perfect, why would you potentially buy one if you've already got one somewhere.  They don't tend to need large amounts of zoom at this stage, and a bit of a movie mode......then if they keep at it then upgrade.....just imo




Handsomedan
  #2657577 16-Feb-2021 14:47
https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/photography/instant-photography/instant-cameras/fujifilm-mini11gp-g-instax-mini-11-gift-pack-charcoal-grey/prod202544.html 




gzt

gzt
  #2657605 16-Feb-2021 15:36
I have a similar question. I assume these take still photos?

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/photography/action-cameras/vortex-vor12001-action-camera/prod185727.html

These are a cute size. Not much bigger than the 2" LCD on the back. For $30 more there's the Kaiser Bass brand with a similar spec. Both come with waterproof housing.

shk292
  #2657669 16-Feb-2021 16:45
Handsomedan:

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/photography/instant-photography/instant-cameras/fujifilm-mini11gp-g-instax-mini-11-gift-pack-charcoal-grey/prod202544.html 

 

 

Why would you want to commit to the ongoing cost of instant photos at more than a dollar a shot?  Surely digital is the way to go for kids

wellygary
  #2657688 16-Feb-2021 17:19
Grandparents gave Mr 7 and 9 Nikon Coolpix 150s a year or so ago, 

 

They are great little units, point and Shoot, will do video, waterproof and slightly ruggedized,.. just be aware the Snapbridge software to sync them to a smart phone is a POS.. but taking out the SD card is still a perfectly acceptable way to copy the photos to a PC etc.... 



Handsomedan
  #2658041 17-Feb-2021 09:09
shk292:

 

Handsomedan:

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/photography/instant-photography/instant-cameras/fujifilm-mini11gp-g-instax-mini-11-gift-pack-charcoal-grey/prod202544.html 

 

 

Why would you want to commit to the ongoing cost of instant photos at more than a dollar a shot?  Surely digital is the way to go for kids

 

Instant gratification - kids love it. 

 

It's not for me, but they would likely enjoy that more than digital photography. 




gzt

gzt
  #2658107 17-Feb-2021 10:43
It's an interesting idea. Couple of questions.

- does this Instax camera have integrated LCD?
- is it possible to select which photos to print?
- or is it limited to shoot-and-print in one go, so to speak?
- how much are replacement print paper and components?

Imo entry price is a bit high for a kids purpose camera but still interested in considering it.

Handsomedan
  #2658112 17-Feb-2021 10:49
gzt: It's an interesting idea. Couple of questions.

- does this Instax camera have integrated LCD?
- is it possible to select which photos to print?
- or is it limited to shoot-and-print in one go, so to speak?
- how much are replacement print paper and components?

Imo entry price is a bit high for a kids purpose camera but still interested in considering it.

 

I honestly have no experience with these things, so can't answer any of your questions...I just like the idea from a kid's perspective. 

 

 

 

We bought our kids cheap digital cameras as younguns - they didn't really use them that much, because they were low quality, required moving the photos from camera to computer and there was no physical photo unless printed from the home printer or a photo kiosk. Instant cameras would have been more successful back then. 

 

 

 

For reference, our kids are now 14 & 16. So I am talking about a different era of digital photography. 

 

 

 

Edit: Looking at the Instax site, it would appear it's a mixed bag as to whether they have a screen or not. Some do and some don't but it's not all about the price. 

 

Ones with screens are more expensive, though. 




allan
  #2658159 17-Feb-2021 12:22
Bought four year old granddaughter one similar to this https://www.toyworld.co.nz/products/vtech-kidizoom-duo-5-0-blue for Christmas (was a cheaper model, which I can't see on their site now) as she was forever grabbing phones from both her parents and grandparents, with the inherent panic over dropped phones, accidental deletions etc. Only 640 x 480 resolution, but works just fine for her. Can transfer photos via USB.

gzt

gzt
  #2658262 17-Feb-2021 13:57
We bought our kids cheap digital cameras as younguns - they didn't really use them that much, because [snip] required moving the photos from camera to computer

Good point. Autosync via WiFi to a well known cloud service is preferable. Anyone know how that's done with WiFi enabled cameras?

