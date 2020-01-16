Lately I have been thinking about how to minimise the amount of data that Facebook can collect about me, and it has raised a few questions that I don't have the technical knowledge to answer. In particular:
- Am I right in thinking that many popular web sites have elements that link back to Facebook which allow Facebook to track which sites you've been viewing?
- If the answer to the above is yes, then can you mitigate it by ensuring that you log out of Facebook every time you use it?
- If the answer to the above is yes, then would you also have to log out of the Facebook app on your phone as well as the web based interface?
I would be very interested if anyone has any thoughts on the above.