Many sites do include content from Facebook. While I am not familiar with the Facebook APIs, disabling acess under the "Apps and websites" settings on Facebook will minimise the amount of data available to third parties. This will also disable the ability to use Facebook to login to third party sites (a silly idea anyway, IMO).

Most modern browsers typically don't include referral information, so Facebook won't necessarily know what page you're browsing based on a request to Facebook servers alone unless there is a unique ID. Google Ads uses a unique ID for every site, so they probably do know more about your browsing than Facebook. I trust neither.

Even if you log out, any request to Facebook will pass their cookies, so you either need to delete those cookies or use a private browser instance to prevent them from sending information which could associate the request with your account.