Privacy on Facebook


# 264317 16-Jan-2020 11:56
Lately I have been thinking about how to minimise the amount of data that Facebook can collect about me, and it has raised a few questions that I don't have the technical knowledge to answer. In particular:

 

  • Am I right in thinking that many popular web sites have elements that link back to Facebook which allow Facebook to track which sites you've been viewing?
  • If the answer to the above is yes, then can you mitigate it by ensuring that you log out of Facebook every time you use it?
  • If the answer to the above is yes, then would you also have to log out of the Facebook app on your phone as well as the web based interface?

I would be very interested if anyone has any thoughts on the above.

  # 2398896 16-Jan-2020 12:10
1) I'd say yes, regardless if you're using FB as your authentication for that site.

 

2) Log out and use incognito mode, I'd say yes.

 

3) No - if  browser is logged into something like Google , maybe but cant guarantee it.

 

 

 

But I could be completely wrong with my answers. 

 

If you're on Facebook, you have no real privacy is the way I look at it. 

 

 




  # 2398900 16-Jan-2020 12:14
xpd:  If you're on Facebook, you have no real privacy is the way I look at it. 

 

Having said that, I do use Facebook but crank my privacy settings to the max and review them regularly.




  # 2398907 16-Jan-2020 12:16
Many sites do include content from Facebook. While I am not familiar with the Facebook APIs, disabling acess under the "Apps and websites" settings on Facebook will minimise the amount of data available to third parties. This will also disable the ability to use Facebook to login to third party sites (a silly idea anyway, IMO).

 

Most modern browsers typically don't include referral information, so Facebook won't necessarily know what page you're browsing based on a request to Facebook servers alone unless there is a unique ID. Google Ads uses a unique ID for every site, so they probably do know more about your browsing than Facebook. I trust neither.

 

Even if you log out, any request to Facebook will pass their cookies, so you either need to delete those cookies or use a private browser instance to prevent them from sending information which could associate the request with your account.

