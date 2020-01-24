I hope I have the jargon correct

I am talking about the possible benefits to using a keyword in a domain name, to try and secure a higher rating in search engines.

Take it as given that I realise the name is not the only "ability" to secure a higher listing but its the one I am starting with.

So having said that the scenario

1.Lets say I wanted to sell bike parts and i found out that bike.co.nz and bike.nz was available.

How beneficial on its own would that be against lets say q7.co.nz or joebloggsbikeparts.co.nz

The reason I am asking is its a tough question to get a definitive answer to on the net. I do however get the feeling from some articles that the benefit of keywords in domains has little bearing to google compared to a well set up seo "friendly" active website.

I am delving into an area that is "above my paygrade" so be gentle ..

Comments thoughts?