ForumsSocial networks, social media, and toolsHow do forum servers detect and ban users, IP or Mac level?


3436 posts

Uber Geek


#265768 10-Feb-2020 13:48
Ive always been curious aside from your login name which on many forums you can change.

My understanding is no forum can detect your device by MAC address?

When people are banned etc, is it simply the server picks up which IP address they are calling from and blocks them?


I know one forum people only get banned on specific sub forums if someone continuously breaks that specific sub forums rules.

But Im PRETTY sure a lot of these people just recreate new accounts, just a very strong feeling I get by the way they are talking etc. Its rather annoying as they start doing the same violations over and over.

Its painful as a user but some of the really large forums out there I can understand it must be difficult to ban people if their IP changes and you cant Ban based on Mac Address.

xpd

SysOp
10282 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2415570 10-Feb-2020 13:57
IP based.

 

And yeah, its a nightmare if theyre those annoying types who keep "evading" the ban by creating new accounts on a non-static IP. Was the same back in the IRC days to a degree.




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

 

3124 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2415575 10-Feb-2020 14:25
MAC address is not usable over the internet. Part of the way IP works means that the source MAC in a packet is replaced by each router along a route with its own, meaning that by the time it reaches the destination all it will identify is some random Cisco or Juniper router in the datacentre infrastructure.

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
11592 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2415579 10-Feb-2020 14:31
go create a few accounts and see how quickly geekzone picks you up ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

6103 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2415581 10-Feb-2020 14:38
You'd be surprised how many people try creating a new account who just continue to behave in the same way if they do get through.  People aren't stupid and can generally spot a repeat offender.  

