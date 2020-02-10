Ive always been curious aside from your login name which on many forums you can change.



My understanding is no forum can detect your device by MAC address?



When people are banned etc, is it simply the server picks up which IP address they are calling from and blocks them?

I know one forum people only get banned on specific sub forums if someone continuously breaks that specific sub forums rules.



But Im PRETTY sure a lot of these people just recreate new accounts, just a very strong feeling I get by the way they are talking etc. Its rather annoying as they start doing the same violations over and over.



Its painful as a user but some of the really large forums out there I can understand it must be difficult to ban people if their IP changes and you cant Ban based on Mac Address.