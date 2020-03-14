Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gmail / email concerns


#268352 14-Mar-2020 15:28
I've had a gmail account as my main email account for quite a few years. Email address format is "firstname.lastname@gmail.com" - all well and good. Except for the last couple of years, I've been getting a lot of emails that were intended for someone else with the same name as me - someone who seemingly has "firstnamelastname@gmail.com" - i.e. the only difference to my email address is mine has a punctuation mark.

 

The "To" field includes this slightly different email address. It's been a minor annoyance - it's mainly spammy marketing emails, however occasionally I get some more personal emails that have clearly been sent to that address. It also includes orders of products to their USA address. Of course, my main concern is - are they also getting emails intended for me?!?

 

My research shows that it shouldn't be possible for these two different email accounts to even exist, with only this punctuation mark as difference ( https://support.google.com/mail/forum/AAAAK7un8RUStVTCa-NtsE/?hl=sr ). But how is this happening? Is my doppelganger / namesake messing up her own email address when she's ordering products online etc?

 

 

 

 

  #2438025 14-Mar-2020 15:43
But how is this happening? Is my doppelganger / namesake messing up her own email address when she's ordering products online etc?

 

Given you are receiving personal e-mails, yes, they're using the wrong address.

 

GMail doesn't care about the dots, you can put them anywhere you like and the mail will still arrive in your inbox.

  #2438026 14-Mar-2020 15:44
The other person is almost certainly messing up their email address or at least the person sending the email is.

 

I have the exact same scenario, mine is first.last@gmail.com and often get emails intended for other, some very personal or important business related things too.

 

I eventually found out the other persons email is firstrlast@gmail.com i.e. there is only one small unoticable letter between the names which I guess people misread quite frequently, hence me ending up with their emails.

 

It's been going on so long that I tend to just forward them on to him now as replying to the sender makes very little difference.

