Discord - verifying a phone number


#269768 7-Apr-2020 09:51
Ok

 

 

 

There is something called Discord that is a sort of chat thing?, anyway i have signed up for it, verified my email, but when i try to login it wants me to verify my mobile number, no matter what I do, I cannot get the verification text to come to me, so i can get no further.

 

What i have done so far is 

 

 make sure NZ is selected for the country code

 

Put in my mobile number without the leading nought

 

Then the "enter the code you have received" box pops up

 

No txt came through

 

waited an hour or so

 

tried again with leaving the leading nought on

 

Then the "enter the code you have received" box pops up

 

No txt came through

 

When i read their FAQs it mentions it doesn't accept burner/prepaid numbers, which mine is (Vodafone prepay), but that seems odd as pretty much every other website has worked fine a far as i can remember.

 

And both my wife and son use Discord and they are on prepay

 

 

 

before i email their support is there something patently obvious that i am missing

 

 

 

Thanks




  #2456310 7-Apr-2020 09:53
It doesn't look like.




 

  #2456316 7-Apr-2020 10:05
Cheers, I seem now to be able to login, but everydiscord link I follow says "invalid invite" and then when i carry on wants the phone verification

 

and adblocking is disabled




  #2456332 7-Apr-2020 10:19
Morgenmuffel:

 

Cheers, I seem now to be able to login, but everydiscord link I follow says "invalid invite" and then when i carry on wants the phone verification

 

and adblocking is disabled

 

 

i gave up on Discord for exactly this reason , everytime i logged on it asked for verification by mobile which i could never do. I couldnt figure it out either




  #2456338 7-Apr-2020 10:30
Verify to login is a pain, you can try to wait on support to get back to you for logging in

Verify to be able to use a server can depend on the server’s verification level, it’s a setting the owner/admin will have set and a workaround is to have a role in the server assigned to yourself.



  #2456339 7-Apr-2020 10:30
Yeah i only have prepay so it will never work

 

 

 

oh well




