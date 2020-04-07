Ok
There is something called Discord that is a sort of chat thing?, anyway i have signed up for it, verified my email, but when i try to login it wants me to verify my mobile number, no matter what I do, I cannot get the verification text to come to me, so i can get no further.
What i have done so far is
make sure NZ is selected for the country code
Put in my mobile number without the leading nought
Then the "enter the code you have received" box pops up
No txt came through
waited an hour or so
tried again with leaving the leading nought on
Then the "enter the code you have received" box pops up
No txt came through
When i read their FAQs it mentions it doesn't accept burner/prepaid numbers, which mine is (Vodafone prepay), but that seems odd as pretty much every other website has worked fine a far as i can remember.
And both my wife and son use Discord and they are on prepay
before i email their support is there something patently obvious that i am missing
Thanks