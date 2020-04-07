Ok

There is something called Discord that is a sort of chat thing?, anyway i have signed up for it, verified my email, but when i try to login it wants me to verify my mobile number, no matter what I do, I cannot get the verification text to come to me, so i can get no further.

What i have done so far is

make sure NZ is selected for the country code

Put in my mobile number without the leading nought

Then the "enter the code you have received" box pops up

No txt came through

waited an hour or so

tried again with leaving the leading nought on

Then the "enter the code you have received" box pops up

No txt came through

When i read their FAQs it mentions it doesn't accept burner/prepaid numbers, which mine is (Vodafone prepay), but that seems odd as pretty much every other website has worked fine a far as i can remember.

And both my wife and son use Discord and they are on prepay

before i email their support is there something patently obvious that i am missing

Thanks