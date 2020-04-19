Hi All,

Firstly, in case it is important, I use a desktop computer only to access Facebook. I posted to a FB page yesterday with a short note and some photos. A message came back saying the people who moderate the page will check the content...... all good.

Hours later I check and can't see anything.... oh well.

This morning I log into my facebook account and see a notification that a friend has liked the post and photos I sent to the said page yesterday. I click on the link from the notification bell and am taken to the page where it seems my post has been put up on the page. The settings I see are public. It is a public page about Covid-19.

BUT, when I exit that page and go to my normal timeline view or go to the page in question specifically and search for my post or my photos, nothing is there at all. Nothing. I've had someone else look using a desktop and sure enough nothing is there at all. My friend who did see it uses a mobile phone to access FB and thinks she saw the post in her normal news feed.

I'm just wondering how FB pages work? How can the link show my post as being published but going to the page itself independently shows it has not been published? If it was published accidentally and has now been taken down, wouldn't the link not work? Or is the issue something to do with me only using a desktop computer? A few years ago there was a major hick up for people using desktops only trying to post to pages.

Thanks for any help or information :-)