So I'm running my parents business's facebook page. Have recently learnt that people visiting the page can't message. I've look everywhere online and it says to go into general in the settings and turn on "Allow people to contact my Page privately by showing the Message button". I had a look and my page doesn't have that option.

I went ahead and created a new random business page on facebook and looked under setting and it did have that option to turn it off and on.

As you can see on the screenshot below there is no option to turn on messaging for my page. As the page already had followers and posts on it I dont want to delete it and create a new one. Please help me!