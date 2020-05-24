Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How is it possible to Whatsapp recover chat history?


#271724 24-May-2020 20:36
Hello,


This is my first time on this sight. My cousin "caligirl" suggested I post on here to get some advice/help.


A couple of weeks ago I did a very stupid thing by sharing a link on whatsapp that was copied from a chat with a personal message attached. I panicked and ended up deleting full chat histories. One of those chat histories included one with my Ex-boyfriend who has wronged me in every way imaginable (my son as well) and I was keeping our chat history as evidence for officials to retrieve belongings and finances as well as his proof of unsavory behavior. (I say this in a light way as I am not wanting to get too deep into the seriousness of his actions). Once I realised what I had done, I went online and have tried to recover them on my own (nothing has been backed up).


Firstly I downloaded and tried this program: (coz I am new here I cannot post links. Thats why they are cut short)


phonerescue


It said I needed to root my phone to get further messages as it did'nt recover the whatsapp ones. So then I tried these tips I found on Youtube...


/watch?v=VGvcncZs6-g


and then


/watch?v=yR0R1_p0UNw


Nothing has worked so far. 


Is there someone out there that would be able to give me some advice or help me get these chats back at all?


Many thanks,


Inki.


 


 


 

  #2490698 24-May-2020 20:53
If you haven't backed it up at all, it's most likely lost.

