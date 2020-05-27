geekiegeek:

It seems that almost every day that goes by we learn more and more about how bad Facebook (and arguably all social media) is for society. Recently it has been found that FB knows that its algorithms are a major cause of pushing people to extremist views, including a report that anti-vaxers will soon outnumber vaxers due to social media disinformation.

A recent piece by WSJ shows that FB knows that it is causing negative changes to society and yet has decided to do nothing about it.

https://www.engadget.com/facebook-resisted-efforts-to-be-less-divisive-report-203314601.html

In my own opinion, if you use these platforms you are in effect supporting what they are doing.

So I'm keen to understand why people continue to use a platform that as far as I can tell does far more bad than good in the world and how bad does it have to get for you to stop supporting companies like Facebook?