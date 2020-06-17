Growing up, there was a farm across the road on an old volcano, and as kids we'd wander over there but never destroy anything or open gates etc. We respected it. If there was a group of us (more than 4 generally) we'd call the owners and ask - took 30s and 100% of the time they were fine with us doing that long as we didnt disturb any live stock etc.

But whenever there was an airshow (you could see the airport from the top) , hundreds of people would turn up with no permission and trample through the land leaving rubbish, breaking fencing etc.

I can understand why owners lose the plot - if someone dies on the land from going to these spots, guess who will get the blame...... its like pool ownership, altho I have signs up, high fences, multiple locked gates, if someone ignores/bypasses those barriers and drowns, its on my head legally.

People just need to be respectful and ask permission. But end of day, no means no.