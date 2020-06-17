Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Instagrammers invade private 'infinity' pools


#272268 17-Jun-2020 11:49
This type of thing must be so infuriating. People climbing right through someone's property and swimming in his water supply to get the perfect instagram shot, despite there being numerous "No trespassing" signs everywhere.

 

https://www.newsroom.co.nz/2020/06/17/1235117/instagrammers-invade-private-land-on-aucklands-west-coast

 

I'm struggling to think what he could do - maybe purposely deface them so that they are not photogenic any more? Maybe some heavy steel bars concreted in place right across the gap?

dt

  #2506440 17-Jun-2020 11:59
there are no limits to scoring internet points these days... its very sad seeing the effects these sort of social media platforms are having on society.. doing all sorta of things for likes and views 

  #2506479 17-Jun-2020 12:00
or maybe put a honesty box for donation :) or charge $5 each.




  #2506491 17-Jun-2020 12:07
shocking and I hope the police arrest someone over it, My parents own quite a bit of land on the North shore that over looks the North Shore right to the city and people quite often park up on the main road and walk all over it and pat the horses

dt

  #2506494 17-Jun-2020 12:11
the article says its his drinking water supply and hes caught people having sex in it.. wouldn't be worth the $10 - if they were honest

  #2506502 17-Jun-2020 12:25
Erect a camera with a sign saying camera is being live-streamed to the internet?

 

 

 

 



  #2506508 17-Jun-2020 12:35
Another thought is moving a few wasp nests in right near the pools. Maybe with a tripwire to shake it up and get the wasps all excited. The word would probably get around pretty quickly.

  #2506514 17-Jun-2020 12:48
Growing up, there was a farm across the road on an old volcano, and as kids we'd wander over there but never destroy anything or open gates etc. We respected it. If there was a group of us (more than 4 generally) we'd call the owners and ask - took 30s and 100% of the time they were fine with us doing that long as we didnt disturb any live stock etc.

 

But whenever there was an airshow (you could see the airport from the top) , hundreds of people would turn up with no permission and trample through the land leaving rubbish, breaking fencing etc. 

 

I can understand why owners lose the plot - if someone dies on the land from going to these spots, guess who will get the blame......  its like pool ownership, altho I have signs up, high fences, multiple locked gates, if someone ignores/bypasses those barriers and drowns, its on my head legally. 

 

 

 

People just need to be respectful and ask permission. But end of day, no means no.

 

 

 

 




  #2506518 17-Jun-2020 12:58
Wow, the incredible arrogance and sense of entitlement from people who know they are in the wrong! Interestingly limited demographic as well.




  #2506598 17-Jun-2020 13:37
networkn:

Erect a camera with a sign saying camera is being live-streamed to the internet?


 


 



There's probably enough proof out there that they would just wear masks if they were concerned about being identified.

#2506603 17-Jun-2020 13:41
That was really funny.

 

I mean the bit in the video where the land owner ripped the door handle off the trespassing guy's car.

  #2506605 17-Jun-2020 13:43
DarthKermit:

 

That was really funny.

 

I mean the bit in the video where the land owner ripped the door handle off the trespassing guy's car.

 

 

That was after the guy almost ran him over. 

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter

 

Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.

  #2506631 17-Jun-2020 14:19
The big problem  ( aside from the totally disrespectful muppets) is that its is so accessible, 

 

A quick look at Google maps shows its not much more than 100m from a 4WD track ...

 

Also its a chunk of private land surrounded by regional park, so that's why they've been heavy on the signs....

