Not sure if this is the right forum for this but according to a leaked internal memo stuff is quitting facebook. "Effective immediately"

A leaked internal communication from Stuff’s deputy editor shows the country’s largest news organisation launching an extraordinary challenge to the biggest social media platform in the world. In “ceasing all activity” on Facebook and its partner networks, the site’s reproach is likely to make waves around the world.

“Effective immediately, Stuff is trialling ceasing all activity on Facebook-owned networks. This experiment applies to all Facebook pages, groups and Instagram accounts across our entire group,” announces the email.

The decision had been taken for ethical reasons, the memo explained, with global controversy swelling over the platform leading to advertisers choosing to boycott the platform.