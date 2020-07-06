Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSocial networks, social media, and toolsStuff quits Facebook due to "ethical reasons"


392 posts

Ultimate Geek


#272622 6-Jul-2020 12:41
Send private message quote this post

Not sure if this is the right forum for this but according to a leaked internal memo stuff is quitting facebook. "Effective immediately"

 

 

A leaked internal communication from Stuff’s deputy editor shows the country’s largest news organisation launching an extraordinary challenge to the biggest social media platform in the world. In “ceasing all activity” on Facebook and its partner networks, the site’s reproach is likely to make waves around the world.

 

“Effective immediately, Stuff is trialling ceasing all activity on Facebook-owned networks. This experiment applies to all Facebook pages, groups and Instagram accounts across our entire group,” announces the email.

 

The decision had been taken for ethical reasons, the memo explained, with global controversy swelling over the platform leading to advertisers choosing to boycott the platform.

 

 

 

https://thespinoff.co.nz/media/06-07-2020/nz-news-giant-stuff-quits-facebook-until-further-notice-leaked-internal-memo/

 

 

 

Their last post on facebook (as of right now) was 5 hours ago. 




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

Create new topic
BDFL - Memuneh
67446 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2517912 6-Jul-2020 12:43
Send private message quote this post

Good. I have unpublished the Geekzone page on Facebook too and stopped pushing news items to that platform.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

903 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2517913 6-Jul-2020 12:46
Send private message quote this post

They (Stuff) have ethics?

 

Boy, I for one didn't know that!

 
 
 
 


Devastation by stupidity
12248 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2517915 6-Jul-2020 12:51
Send private message quote this post

msukiwi:

 

They (Stuff) have ethics?

 

Boy, I for one didn't know that!

 

 

Stuff is under new ownership. Anything is possible.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

3748 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2517917 6-Jul-2020 12:52
Send private message quote this post

 

The decision had been taken for ethical reasons, the memo explained, with global controversy swelling over the platform leading to advertisers choosing to boycott the platform.

 

 

These would be the ethics that cause you to feel bad when you make less money because you get less advertising, I guess.

 

 

3451 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2517918 6-Jul-2020 12:55
Send private message quote this post

msukiwi:

 

They (Stuff) have ethics?

 

Boy, I for one didn't know that!

 

 

 

 

They certainly have more than Facebook... but then there are very few entities that have less I think. 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Nokia 2.3 brings to be available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Jul-2020 12:30

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53

Techweek2020 goes digital to make it easier for Kiwis to connect and learn
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:48

Catalyst Cloud launches new Solutions Hub to support their kiwi Partners and Customers
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:44

Microsoft to help New Zealand job seekers acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:41

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.