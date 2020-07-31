I'm not sure if this is the right place to post this, but I can't seem to log out of Flickr

I had an Flickr account some years ago, but couldn't remember my login / password details, so I set up a new account recently

Now I have found the details of my old account and would like log in and use it - but every time I go to Flickr.com It's automatically logged me into my new account and I can't find or see anywhere to 'logout / logoff'

Does anyone know where abouts on Flickr you can 'log out' of your account and sign in again?

I'm on a MacBook Pro using chrome if that helps