kiwifidget

Well, not me, but Himself is, so this is very much my problem :)

The emails he is getting are re-hashes of old emails, with the names of people he knows, but the actual email addresses are very random looking, and change all the time.

What the emails have in common, is that they are all related to his local rugby club, and at least one other person is also getting them.

I've asked him to find out how many others are also getting them.

What, if anything, can I do, apart from deleting or junking them as they arrive, which is getting pretty frequent?