Social networks, social media, and tools - Getting weird emails....
kiwifidget

#275919 16-Sep-2020 20:05
Well, not me, but Himself is, so this is very much my problem :)

 

The emails he is getting are re-hashes of old emails, with the names of people he knows, but the actual email addresses are very random looking, and change all the time.

 

What the emails have in common, is that they are all related to his local rugby club, and at least one other person is also getting them.

 

I've asked him to find out how many others are also getting them.

 

What, if anything, can I do, apart from deleting or junking them as they arrive, which is getting pretty frequent?

 

 




MadEngineer
  #2566218 16-Sep-2020 20:15
Please see here

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=86&topicid=275910&page_no=1#2566203.  

 

 

 

What can you do about them?  If you're receiving them then you need better email filtering.  What platform are you using for emails? Gmail?  ISP? 

kiwifidget

  #2566222 16-Sep-2020 20:25
Hmmm .... try not to be too judgey, its an ICONZ email address accessing ICONZ servers via POP.

 

ICONZ is getting about half of them into the Junk folder, but just as many are arriving into the Inbox.

 

I'm trying to convert Himself over to Outlook, but its very much trying to push excrement up a hill.




richms
  #2566225 16-Sep-2020 20:36
Lots of it at the moment. Seems to spoof from made up addresses at domains that I have never heard of but look like its a customer with something that we would have emailed them in the past.




